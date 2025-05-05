Lisa Vanderpump has urged fans to stop cyberbullying reality stars.

The 64-year-old TV personality has taken to social media to hit back at critics on social media, urging fans to "uplift" rather than "tear down" reality stars.

Lisa - who has appeared on a host of reality shows, including 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ' and 'Vanderpump Rules' - wrote on Instagram: "To all of our wonderful fans: I’m so grateful for your passion and support for my shows. But I must say this—no one deserves to be bullied, harassed, or targeted online. The cast members are human beings, with real feelings, doing their best in a high-pressure environment. Healthy conversation is welcomed, but cruelty is not. Let’s uplift, not tear down. Kindness always wins. #StopCyberBullying (sic)"

Season 12 of 'Vanderpump Rules' is returning with an all-new cast, and Lisa previously predicted that the show will have a "different energy".

The reality TV star told E! News: "I think everything we do is going to have a different energy to it.

"Not gonna try and compete with the old 'Vanderpump Rules'. It's just gonna be totally different there.

"Still, we'll go back to the premise of the complications of running a restaurant and the staff in it. And that always has a story to tell."

Lisa had a "wonderful experience" filming with the show's original cast. But she recognises that now is the perfect time to make a change.

The TV star - who has also appeared in a series of 'Vanderpump Rules' spin-off shows - said: "It was time to do something different. Stories were kind of closing up a little bit. I think people, they weren't that shocked that we decided to do this now."

Meanwhile, Alex Baskin - the executive producer of 'Vanderpump Rules' - recently encouraged fans to approach the new season with an open mind.

Speaking on 'The Viall Files' podcast, Alex explained: "I’m excited about it.

"The big thing that I keep emphasising is we are not trying to do the thing that we did before. We’re not trying to make the show that we did before. You can’t do that. It’s very big shoes to fill."