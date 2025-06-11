Lizzie McGuire star Jake Thomas thinks the cancelled reboot was hurt by "bad timing".

The 35-year-old actor was set to return as Matt - the on-screen brother of Hilary Duff's titular character - in a planned Disney revival of the hit sitcom, but the sequel series was scrapped five years ago.

He told E! News: "We actually filmed two episodes of the reboot, but unfortunately it fell apart.

"Sometimes that just happens. It was bad timing with everything. It was right at the beginning of COVID.

"It just kinda fell apart. And I was really excited to see where Matt was gonna be today, and more importantly for audiences to see that."

Pondering what Matt and Lizzie's sibling bond would be like today, he insisted it would be "much the same".

He explained: "They still loved each other, at the end of the day, they just didn't like to show it.

"I think it would be that - but maybe they're kinda helping each other deal with the big adult issues of the day.

"You can be sure Matt would defintely take the cheapshots when he can, the low-hanging fruit."

Jake also hopes he and the fans won't have to wait too long to see the characters on screen together again.

Asked about working with Hilary in the future, he said: "I'll never say never.

"We went, what, like 17 years between a movie and a reboot? We'll see! [laughs]

"Hopefully not another 17 years!"

Hilary previously revealed how creative differences caused the Disney+ revival to be scrapped, but she remained hopeful.

During an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live', when a viewer asked her if she would agree to another reboot of the show she said: "Of course! Disney+ was very new and I think they were figuring out their...and we were figuring out our...I'm optimistic!"

When she announced the decision to cancel the reboot, Hilary noted that had been an "honour" to play Lizzie but insisted she would want any revival series to be an "honest" representation of her signature character.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: "I know the efforts and conversations have been everything trying to make a reboot work, but sadly [and] despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen.

"I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It's what the character deserves.

"We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her.

"I'm very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn't align. Hey now, this is what 2020's made of. (sic)"