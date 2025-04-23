Lizzo conquered her anxiety using meditation.

Lizzo has shared the ways she's been coping with anxiety issues

The 36-year-old pop star has spent years battling the mental health issue but she's now revealed she found a technique that helped after she started using meditation to calm herself down - and she also decided to isolate herself from distractions in a bid to banish negative thinking.

In a video posted as a TikTok Live, she explained: "I've been working to get my anxiety under control for years. And then I decided that I want to release and I'm ready to stop waiting to be myself like fully and be happy.

"And I meditated. I calmed myself down. And I isolated a little bit, but not like made myself lonely, not the way I used to when I was depressed. I isolated myself in a mindful way where I had no distractions.

"I loved to distract myself with people. I loved to distract myself with food. I loved to distract myself with drinking. I loved to distract myself with problems that I would create. I would love to do that. And I stopped doing that. And I just focused on me."

In the video, Lizzo also spoke about her recent weight loss admitting she stopped drinking "two to three" large Starbucks drinks a day and swapped sugary treats for savoury snacks.

She said: "I do something sweet. It's gotta be with some sort of like carb. I'll have like almond butter and toast. So, everybody's body is different.

"Find out what works for you ... [I believe the only thing that] works across the board, science-wise, is calories in versus calories out.

"That's just how the human body works."

It comes after Lizzo recently admitted she has been in a "state of depression" after a string of lawsuits were launched against her because she became convinced she was "hated" by the world.

Speaking on the 'On Purpose' podcast, she told host Jay Shetty: "I knew I was going to have to do my biggest [album].

"I had this feeling that everybody hates me for something that isn’t true. But at the end of the day, because of the position I’m in, everybody hates me.

"I’ve been in a state of depression because I didn’t know how to fix it. I was dark and I was scared of people. I was like, you can’t trust anyone, you can’t love anyone, I don’t want to talk to nobody."

Lizzo was hit with multiple suits in 2023 when several of her former background dancers filed suit alleging that the singer subjected them to sexual harassment. The singer/rapper denied any wrongdoing.

The 'About Damn Time' hitmaker - whose new record 'Love in Real Life' will be released later this year - added that she has had to go to some "dark" places on the upcoming album. She said: "I have some songs that are very dark."