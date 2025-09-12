Lola Young has become "more empathetic" since battling drug addiction.

Lola Young has opened up about her battle with addiction

The Messy pop star spent time in rehab last year to address substance abuse issues and has now opened up about her struggle admitting she's had to work on "some internal healing" but her journey to sobriety has taught her "a lot".

She told the Guardian newspaper: "It’s been a struggle – I’ve definitely had to work on some internal healing while grappling with touring and stuff ...

"I’ve had to be away for a bit while battling with things. But it teaches you a lot, being addicted to substances. It makes you more empathetic about other people that have gone through that. It’s just a constant journey."

Lola, 24, went on to explain she feels "very grateful and appreciative" to have been given the chance to access help and support.

She said: "A lot of people don’t have the privilege of being able to do that. A lot of people suffer from addiction, and a lot of people are in that personal journey [to recovery].

"Anyone who knows that feeling will know it’s not linear, it’s always up and down, but it’s down to dysregulation of dopamine … coming out as ADHD as well and being diagnosed, that’s been hard to deal with."

In May, Lola opened up about being diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder- which can cause difficulties with focus and impulse control - and credited her medication with changing her life.

In a post on Instagram, she explained: "Six months ago I started taking [ADHD medication] Concerta and it has genuinely changed my life, my thought processing and it's changed how I see mess and I can clear up, I feel genuinely a lot happier.

"My experience on Concerta has been incredible, and I would highly recommend it. I think it's super important to break down the stigma of taking medication for mental health because, right now, if you had a heart condition, you may take some.

"So we should make sure physical health and mental health are viewed on par.

"'Getting a diagnosis can help you understand, but I would also recommend getting the medication I am on, which is Concerta."