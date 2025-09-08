Lorde feels "a great deal of responsibility" to her fans.

The 28-year-old star was just 16 years old when she released Pure Heroine, her debut album, back in 2013, and Lorde now admits that she struggled to cope with the pressures of fame and success during her younger years.

The Royals hitmaker - who split from music executive Justin Warren in late 2023 - told Dazed: "I feel like I had a good, healthy teen experience. I never got wasted or ran around. It wasn’t that. But I did put a lot of pressure on myself. And I very quickly understood that, being in this role, you have a duty to a lot of people.

"I really felt – and feel – a great deal of responsibility. But also, in my personal life, I was around people who were quite a lot older. I moved into this house that was like one you’d have kids in – kind of suburban, swish. It wasn’t until I got out of my relationship in 2023 that I was like, 'Hang on, I’m 26, and I think my life could reflect that a bit more.' Then I let a lot of new things in and found a lot of things that make me feel good."

Lorde has overhauled her lifestyle in recent years and she's now feeling better than she has done in years.

The chart-topping explained that she's "an artist all the time now".

Discussing how her lifestyle has evolved in recent years, Lorde shared: "I think my life’s got a lot more physical. I started swimming a lot at that time, and biking as well. It sounds small, but if you’re on a bike for an hour a day, it’s one more hour you’re connected to your physicality, not just staring at your phone.

"Also, I’d had this thing growing up where I was really compartmentalised – my art self and my non-art self. When I was home in New Zealand, I wasn’t an artist. And then I would become an artist when I left. I’ve completely busted that – I’m an artist all the time now."