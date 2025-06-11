Lottie Moss felt like she was "dying" after overdosing on Ozempic.

The 27-year-old model - who is the younger sister of catwalk legend Kate Moss - had lost a considerable amount of weight using the famed injectable, but ended up being "rushed" to hospital and suffered a seizure.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of ITV's The Price Of Perfection, she said: "I'd lost like, six or seven kg, like, it was so dramatic.

"Coming off really quickly, and you almost don't even notice it, because you're so sick and, like, tired all the time.

"That's why they, like, rushed me to the hospital. In the ER, I started to feel something really weird happen as soon as I got on the bed, I had the seizure, and they were holding me down. I was terrified."

"I do remember it, I started to feel, I honestly felt like I was dying. And it sounds really dramatic, but I've never had a seizure before."

Lottie then realised that taking the drug - which was initially intended as a treatment for diabetes but essentially works as an appetite suppressant - wasn't "worth it" and wondered why she had decided to do that to her body in the first place.

She added: "And I was just like this so isn’t worth it? Like, what am I doing to my body? Like, why did I feel like I needed to do this.

"But I remember when I was just after I'd come out the hospital, I felt good because I was so slim, and I get how that feeling can be so addictive now."

The former OnlyFans creator previously noted that she obtained the drug from a doctor but it was "below board" and admitted that it was intended for people who weighed a lot more than her to begin with but branded her decision as the "worst one" she has ever made.

She said: "It was below board, from a doctor, but it wasn't like you go into a doctor's office and he prescribes it for you, takes your blood pressure, and takes tests, which is what you need when you go on something like Ozempic. At the end of the day, it is a medication, it is dangerous and really meant for weight loss of people of a very large size.

"When I was taking it, the amount that I was taking was meant for people who are 100 kilos and over and I'm in the 50s range. It's these small things I wish I'd known before taking it. But I took it, you inject it into your leg, and it was the worst decision I ever made.

"I would rather die any day than take it again. It made me feel so nauseous. I took it for two weeks. It comes with a pen and different doses, you take one injection one week, one injection the next week and you take it every week, and I've never felt sicker in my life. I was throwing up, it was horrible. I took a lower dosage the first time I took it then I went up higher. I ended up being in bed for two days, felt so sick, my weight had dropped."