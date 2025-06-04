Lottie Moss was "ready to end it all" during a terrifying ADHD "crash out".

Lottie Moss reflects on a recent ADHD 'crash out'

The 27-year-old star - whose half-sister is supermodel Kate Moss - has offered some words of support to other people living with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) and how she felt during a challenging moment this week.

In a TikTok video titled 'ADHD girls PSA', she said: "If you are having a crash out right now, it’s going to end soon because I just had the biggest crash out of my life.

"I truly wanted to end it all. I was like no one loves me, no one's ever loved me, I hate my life, I’m disorganised, I’m lazy.

"It’s like my brain is at war with me. I completely understand, honestly, if you're feeling the same as me right now, just know I’m feeling it too.

"I know how hard it can be for ADHD girls and I think we minimise ADHD as a mental health disorder, even though it's so prominent with women.

"The emotions are just so up and down up and down. I remember when I was first diagnosed I thought I had bipolar. It was that bad."

For people with ADHD, a "crash out" can often occur when ADHD medications wear off, or if the person is under a lot of stress of pressure, which leaves them feeling emotionally drained and overwhelmed.

Lottie admitted she can be "impulsive", and even if she realises the "repercussions" of certain actions, she sometimes finds herself doing them anyway.

She explained: "I'm so impulsive, I do things without thinking.

"Even sometimes when I know the repercussions of my decisions, I still will do it because the dopamine levels that that gives me to be impulsive sometimes feels so good.

"Just living a calm, peaceful, girly life is actually way better."

Lottie previously revealed how comparisons between herself and sibling Kate were tough to deal with when she first started working as a model but now that she has made a name for herself, it doesn't bother her so much.

She told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "When I started modelling, I carried it quite heavily. Now I'm just known as me... it doesn't follow me around so much.

"I grew up going to LA and spending time with people who had famous parents, and it's funny-people think you have to be like that person.

"You can be different from your siblings, and me and my sister are so different."