Lottie Tomlinson has been discharged from hospital in Abu Dhabi after undergoing emergency surgery.

Lottie Tomlinson was hospitalised in Abu Dhabi

The 26-year-old influencer - the sister of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson - had to have her appendix removed after suffering from stomach pains while travelling to the Middle East with her fiance Lewis Burton and their son Lucky, two, and daughter Flossie, five months, and told her Instagram followers that she had been released from the hospital.

Lottie wrote on her Stories on the social media platform: "Out of hospital and on the way to the hotel to rest. Thank you all so much for the kind messages."

The makeup artist had explained previously that she had been placed on a drip after being admitted to hospital and confessed that she "didn't expect to start our trip like this".

She said in a video: "So I didn't expect to start our trip like this but I'm just grateful that I'm recovering now. I felt quite ill on the way here, on the plane, really bad stomach pains.

"Then I started throwing up when I got here and long story short I went to the doctor and they put me on a drip - but it wasn't helping with the pain, the stomach pains.

"So they sent me to hospital where they discovered that I had appendicitis so I needed surgery straight away, so last night I had surgery to remove my appendix and it all went well, so I'm just now recovering.

"But I'm so grateful to all the nurses and doctors that have looked after me and I'm hoping that I can make a quick recovery."

Lottie captioned the clip: "Thank you to all the lovely doctors and nurses here in Abu Dhabi."

The influencer previously revealed how she got caught in a "never-ending cycle" of cosmetic procedures after the death of her mother Johannah from cancer in 2016.

She told Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast: "I felt like it was making me happy, you know? Losing the weight and feeling slimmer definitely made me feel better in myself.

"But in terms of the fillers and the beauty treatments, it was just a never-ending thing of trying to catch up with yourself.

"And, like, when you lose someone as close as your mum, it affects your confidence a lot.

"That's something I never expected, because if you think about it, your mum is the the one person that cheers you on, that loves you unconditionally, that's there to give you that, you know, reassurance and support.

"So when you lose that, you kind of lose that, you know, confidence in yourself.

"So I think I was constantly chasing, trying to find that confidence, thinking I would find it in these, you know, fillers and how I looked."