Adrien Brody's love of acting has been "reignited".

Adrien Brody has rediscovered his love of acting

The 51-year-old star has cited the COVID-19 pandemic as a turning point in his career, explaining that it led him to rediscover his love of acting.

Adrien - who won an Oscar for his performance in 'The Pianist', the 2002 war drama - told Variety: "Something’s really reignited my love of acting.

"I think COVID was a reminder of how precarious things really can be and how much hardship exists in the world, and how so much of what I look back on from my experience of making ‘The Pianist’ was an earth-shattering awareness of what not to take for granted and how I had taken a lot for granted in my youth.

"Getting older, for that matter, reminds you of how valuable your time is and how you choose to spend that time and who you spend it with."

Earlier this year, Adrien admitted that he "can’t watch" 'The Pianist'.

Adrien won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in the acclaimed drama film - but he can't actually bring himself to watch it.

The Hollywood star - who played a victim of the Holocaust in the film - told W Magazine: "I can’t watch 'The Pianist'.

"It was traumatic to embody that character."

Adrien is still haunted by the process of preparing for the role, too.

Adrien - who actually become the youngest performer to win the Best Actor accolade - said: "I lost 30-something pounds - I’m six feet one, and I weighed 129 pounds. The experience of understanding that deep sense of hunger has never left me. To understand what that opened up inside me is still terribly upsetting."