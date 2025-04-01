Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox will share their baby's name when they are "ready".

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly welcomed a baby girl last week

The former couple welcomed a daughter into the world on 27 March but the 'Emo Girl' hitmaker's announcement about the happy news sparked some confusion, with fans believing they had named the tot Celestial Seed.

However, MGK has now clarified that that isn't the case.

Sharing a screenshot of a TikTok video about the birth announcement, he wrote on his Instagram Story on Monday (30.03.25): “Wait guys…her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed' [cry laughing emoji].

“Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we're ready."

The confusion had came after the star - who also has 15-year-old daughter Casie with former partner Emma Cannon - had posted a video of himself and his baby girl.

He had captioned the post: "she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed [tears and heart emojis] 3/27/25 (sic)"

The day after Megan gave birth, MGK revealed he had "composed the score" which was playing as his daughter was born.

He wrote on his Instagram Story: “Born into 432 HZ. What an epic journey praise god [piano, drum, music note, guitar and trumpet emojis] (sic)"

He also gave his collaborators, including friend Travis Barker, a shout-out in the post.

Megan first announced her pregnancy via a social media post in November.

The 38-year-old actress - who already has Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, eight, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green - shared photos of her growing baby bump and her positive pregnancy test on Instagram.

Megan and Kelly - whose real name is Colson Baker - met for the first time on the set of 'Midnight in the Switchgrass', the 2021 crime thriller film.

And in January 2022, Megan took to social media to announce their engagement, and to reflect on the journey they had been through together.

In the caption, Megan - who previously suffered a miscarriage - wrote on Instagram: "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

However, the celebrity duo split in 2024.