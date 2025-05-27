Machine Gun Kelly left the American Music Awards early because his daughter has a fever.

The 35-year-old singer and his former partner Megan Fox, 39, welcomed their baby girl into the world two months ago, and the 'Emo Girl' star had to cut his time at the AMA ceremony short because the tot was sick at home.

He told E! News on Monday night (26.05.25): "Baby's great.

"She has a little bit of a fever, so I'm gonna just walk the carpet and go back, you know what I mean, and handle my business.

"Give her my pheromones, and let her heal up."

MGK - who also has daughter Casie, 15, with his ex Emma Cannon - insisted fatherhood is something he was meant to do.

He added: "I was born to be a dad. Yeah, it's my purpose."

In a different red carpet interview, the 'Cliche' hitamker admitted life was "awesome" as a dad.

He told Access Online: "I'm just so elated. It's just awesome."

And he revealed the one thing he loves about being a new dad again, 15 years after Casie was born.

He said: "They smell so good. I was just meant to be a dad.”

Meanwhile, 'Jennifer's Body' actress Megan recently branded their daughter a "happy surprise".

Sharing a clip from Hulu's new comedy 'Overcompensating', in which she makes a brief cameo, Megan wrote on her Instagram Story: "38 years old six weeks pregnant (unplanned but a happy surprise). Please stop listening to the patriarchy. Women are eternal light beings.”

Megan - who also has sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, eight, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - split from MGK in November shortly after it was revealed she was pregnant.

And though the pair have grown closer since their daughter was born, it is unlikely they will reconcile their relationship.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "Megan thinks MGK has stepped up and is being a good dad but doesn’t think they have a future together romantically.

"Megan is in heaven with her baby girl and is really focused on being a mom right now.”