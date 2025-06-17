Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's daughter is called Saga.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have a daughter together

The former couple welcomed their little girl into the world in March, and the 35-year-old musician - whose real name is Colson Baker - has now shared the tot's full name in a new Instagram video.

MGK shared a post, in which he played a ukulele for the tot, whose face couldn't be seen as she rocked back and forth, cooing in the background.

He asked the baby before he started to play: "You ready?"

He captioned the post with his daughter's full name, writing: "Saga Blade Fox-Baker."

The Emo Girl hitmaker - who also has 15-year-old daughter Casie with former partner Emma Cannon - had previously sparked confusion about his baby's name.

When he announced Megan had given birth, MGK wrote on Instagram: "she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed [tears and heart emojis] 3/27/25 (sic)"

Much to his amusement, many fans then assumed the baby had been named Celestial Seed.

A few days after her baby, he shared a screenshot of a TikTok video about the birth announcement and wrote on his Instagram Story: “Wait guys…her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed' [cry laughing emoji].

“Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we're ready."

Megan and MGK split in November, shortly after it was announced that the Jennifer's Body star was pregnant.

And the 39-year-old actress - who also has sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, eight, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - later admitted her baby was a "happy surprise" because her pregnancy wasn't planned.

Sharing a clip from Hulu's new comedy 'Overcompensating', in which she makes a brief cameo, Megan wrote on her Instagram Story last month: "38 years old six weeks pregnant (unplanned but a happy surprise). Please stop listening to the patriarchy. Women are eternal light beings.”

The day after Megan gave birth, MGK revealed he had "composed the score" which was playing as his daughter was born.

He wrote on his Instagram Story: “Born into 432 HZ. What an epic journey praise god [piano, drum, music note, guitar and trumpet emojis] (sic)"

He also gave his collaborators, including friend Travis Barker, a shout-out in the post.