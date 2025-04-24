Macy Gray is "p***** off" that Ozempic didn't work for her.

Macy Gray got sick on Ozempic

The 'I Try' hitmaker tried the weight-loss drug, and while she's seen it transform friends' bodies, she had to stop using it because it made her ill.

She told the i newspaper: "I’m the only person in the world who had a bad reaction to Ozempic. I’m so pissed off. All my friends are 30 pounds smaller, and I just got sick. But I’m doing well health-wise. I’m 57 and I haven’t really started to feel anything going bad."

Macy has never been "good with money" and her lavish spending over the years included custom-made shoes at $3,000 a pair and "half a million dollars" on her garden.

She admitted: "At one point, I had five very expensive cars at the same time, and I didn’t even drive them. I just ended up wrecking them.

"I got a bit carried away with bespoke shoes. I used to get everything custom made and that got really expensive. Suddenly I couldn’t go to the store and buy normal shoes. I had to go to a cobbler. And that’s $3,000 a pop. I had a lot of jewellery.

"I did a lot of stupid s*** to my house too. I spent half a million dollars on landscaping. Trees and plants, basically. Was it worth it? No. They died.

"I’ve never been good with money – and I’m not really any better with it now. I’m not good at saving or planning with it.

"It’s something you have to learn to be good at because, honestly, anybody can make money. You can win the lottery. You can be smart and make decisions. You can save. You can rob somebody.

"There are all kind of ways to get money, but keeping it is a whole other planet. You have to know what you’re doing, or it will go away."

The 'Dutch' actress - who has three adult children with ex-husband Tracey Hinds - is currently single but is "excited" about the idea of falling in love again, though she isn't sure where to find a potential partner because she thinks it would be "awkward" to join a dating app, even one such as the exclusive platform Raya, which has been used by many famous faces.

She said: "Love is different now because I see bulls*** a mile away. I’m not in love at the moment but I like being in love and I’m still very excited about it.

"When you’re younger, you meet somebody, and you don’t know what you know. My radar for bad behaviour works better now and that kind of sucks.

"I can’t really go on dating apps. Three of my friends got married off of a dating app, so I’m like, 'Maybe I should go on a date now,' but that would be so awkward for everybody.

"People talk about Raya but that’s all bulls***. We’ll see what happens."