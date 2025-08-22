Madelyn Cline found Los Angeles to be "a whole different world" when she moved to the city.

Madelyn Cline moved to LA from South Carolina

The 27-year-old actress hails from Goose Creek in South Carolina - but Madelyn moved to Los Angeles to pursue her career ambitions, and she's recalled feeling out of place in the city.

She told Paper magazine: "I think I’m — and I say this with love and pride — I’m equal parts emotionally tuned-in and completely clueless at the same time.

"When I first moved to LA, I remember feeling like, I know myself. I’m grounded. But I have no idea what anyone here is talking about. It was a whole different world. I’ve learned over time that every place you go is kind of like its own audition. You have to switch gears, wear different jeans, different shoes, whatever it is."

Asked if it was like "code-switching", Madelyn replied: "It’s like code-switching, but not necessarily in a cultural way.

"It’s more like adapting. You’re a chameleon. I didn’t understand that when I first got there. But someone told me once, every time you step outside your apartment in LA, it’s the biggest audition of your life. And they were right."

Madelyn ultimately learned to embrace the unique challenges of living and working in Los Angeles.

She said: "You kind of learn it the hard way, whether you like it or not. But it’s also the best kind of lesson, because it forces you to look in the mirror and ask, If I don’t get my s*** together, what else do I have?"

Madelyn has worked across various genres in her career, and the actress actually embraces different types of challenges.

The Outer Banks star explained: "It doesn’t matter if it’s rom-com, camp, drama. None of that matters as long as the actor or artist believes in it. That’s what makes it good. I just think that’s art in general. Don’t not believe in the magic. And don’t try to tell the joke, you know? The joke is already there. Play the game. It’s the art spirit. The best thing you can ever do is just believe in it."