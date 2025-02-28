Madonna stopped being "afraid of death” after her mother passed away.

Madonna is 'not afraid of death' following the loss of her mother

The 66-year-old singer was just five years old when her mom, who was also called Madonna Ciccone, lost her battle with breast cancer, and she admitted the tragedy left her with a "terrible fear of abandonment" but stopped her being scared of what happens when life ends because she was hopeful it would lead to her being reunited with her beloved parent.

In a post to her Instagram Stories, Madonna shared a letter she had written in November 2024, which read: “When I was a child my mother died. Seeing her beautiful face in the open casket and kissing her red lips to say goodbye, left a haunting memory. A deep longing. A terrible fear of abandonment.

“I would follow my father everywhere reminding him that if he ever died I wanted to be buried with him. I became fascinated with cemeteries. I was not afraid of death because I knew this was the only way I could be with my mother again.

“As life went on I lost many people that I loved dearly, and came to look at death as a kind of doorway to eternal life. Even when my lovers left me I saw it as a kind of death. When they hurt me I would have a ritualistic burial for them. I would bury my fear of abandonment before it could overtake me.”

The ‘Vogue’ hitmaker found comfort in visiting people's graves and was helped by the teachings of the church.

She continued: “I found solace visiting other people’s graves. Trying to connect to the souls of all the lost ones. I wanted to reassure them that they were not alone. None of us are.

“‘We are all married to God.’ That’s what sister Mary Theresa always used to say to me. ‘I am the bride of Christ. I am the bride of love.’

“This sounded so romantic to me. I imagined I could tell her all my deepest secrets. ‘Bury your fear. Bury your fear,’ she would say to me. Then she would take my hand and we would walk amongst the dead, under the light of the full moon.”