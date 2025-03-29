Madonna has flaunted her new teeth grill.

Madonna has flaunted her new teeth grill

The 66-year-old has been a fan of the mouth bling for 12 years, and has now once again captivated fans with her edgy – and eye-wateringly expensive – jewellery tastes by showcasing her latest addition to her collection on a TikTok video.

In a short clip set to the track ‘Hardest Ese Ever’ by rapper That Mexican OT, the pop icon lip-synced along while drawing attention to her mouth — before she pulled up her lip to show her mouth was adorned with shimmering lapis-and-diamond grills.

Madonna’s video quickly sparked a wave of reactions from fans.

Viewers weighing in on her lavish display with one user saying about the pricey-looking grill: “That definitely costs more than my car,” while another added, “Damn Madonna????? You didn’t have to stunt this hard??”

A third observer dismissed any criticism aimed at the singer, writing, “Y’all really don’t know who Madonna is. This is so her.”

The grills Madonna flaunted in the video appear to be the same ones she introduced during a 2022 appearance on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’.

During her interview on the show, the ‘Material Girl’ singer revealed she had custom-designed the diamond-encrusted mouthpiece as a 64th birthday gift to herself.

At the time, Madonna defended her bold choice, saying: “People have a problem with my grills, I don’t know why. I just like the way it looks – it’s mouth jewellery – and I have really ugly teeth.”

Madonna’s collection of mouth jewellery isn’t limited to just the lapis-and-diamond grills.

She also owns a set crafted from real gold and adorned with 24 diamonds, which she acquired in 2013. The ‘Like a Virgin’ performer has long been known for her fearless approach to fashion, frequently turning heads with her high-end accessories.

In addition to her grills, Madonna has been seen wearing other lavish pieces, including a nearly 80-carat aquamarine stone necklace she wore while hosting her annual Oscars afterparty in February.

The necklace, which boasts 38 diamonds encircling the central aquamarine, is valued at $32,000 and has earned the name ‘Looking Glass Necklace’.