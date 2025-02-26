Maitland Ward feels "uneasy" about her on-air clash with Danielle Fishel.

Maitland Ward recently clashed with her former co-star

The 48-year-old actress argued with Danielle, her former 'Boy Meets World' co-star, during a recent appearance on the 'Pod Meets World' podcast, and Maitland has now shared her thoughts about their clash.

Speaking to TooFab about their tense reunion, Maitland explained: "I’m a little ... I won’t say shaken up or anything. I’m just surprised by the whole situation, and I’ve had a little time to reflect on it since I did the show a week and a half ago.

"It just felt uneasy to have people that you called friends - especially in the past, I thought Danielle was my friend - I can see that she did not like me, and she has harboured not liking me through the years, but it’s sad to me too."

Maitland - who played Rachel McGuire on 'Boy Meets World' - has rubbished Danielle's suggestion that she always planned to stir trouble on the podcast.

The actress said: "I did not come on that show to create controversy and to drum anything up at that time and I think fans can see that.

"The first part of the show was very friendly. That’s why it was such a weird switch at the end."

During the podcast, Danielle accused Maitland of trying to provoke trouble to attract ratings.

The 43-year-old actress - who played Topanga Lawrence on TV shows 'Boy Meets World' and 'Girl Meets World' - also denied suggestions that she unfriended Maitland on Facebook.

She said: "I am not a Facebook person.

"I then went into my Facebook page, saw that we were not friends. Didn’t remember when we were friends on Facebook or when we were no longer friends on Facebook. I found your message in the graveyard of messages - and I then felt very bad."