Gene Hackman's death was not likely to have been as a result of gas poisoning

The late Hollywood star was found dead last week at the age of 95 along with his wife Betsy in Santa Fe and their deaths have remained a mystery but now the New Mexico Gas Company confirmed via a statement from officials to DailyMail.com that "there were no significant findings" of gas leaks or carbon monoxide in the home.

However, the authorities did confirm that five "red tags" had been issued, including one "minor leak" from a stove with a reading of "0.03 per cent gas in the air".

The statement added: "The other four red tags were for code enforcement violations - not involving gas leaks or carbon monoxide - involving a water heater and gas log lighters installed in three fireplaces."

Investigators recently claimed it could take weeks to determine the cause of their deaths.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza of Santa Fe County told reporters pills discovered near Betsy’s body were "of concern" – but stressed no conclusions had yet been reached about their role in the pair’s passings.

He said: "Initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual.

"The manner and cause of death have not been determined. The official results of the autopsy and toxicology reports are pending."

One of the couple's three dogs was also found to have died, and the other two are now staying at the pet daycare facility in New Mexico but cannot be officially rehomed until wills are read out.

Over the course of his six-decade career, Gene received two BAFTA Awards, four Golden Globes, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and the Silver Bear.

In 1973, he received an Oscar for his role in 'The French Connection' and then received the accolade again in the early 1990s after he starred in 'Unforgiven' alongside Clint Eastwood.

In 1978, he achieved global fame as he took on the role of Lex Luthor in 'Superman', and reprised the part for the sequels that followed in the 1980s.

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Gene worked consistently and starred in the likes of 'The Birdcage', 'Absolute Power' and 'Heist' before bowing out of the movie business altogether following his appearance in the 2004 comedy 'Welcome to Mooseport'.

On his retirement, he told Larry King: "The straw that broke the camel’s back was actually a stress test that I took in New York. The doctor advised me that my heart wasn’t in the kind of shape that I should be putting it under any stress."

Two years later, Gene noted that he would only consider a return to the spotlight if he could do it from his own home..

He told GQ: "If I could do it in my own house, maybe, without them disturbing anything and just one or two people."

Gene's final two appearances came in the form of 'The Unknown Flag Raiser of Iwo Jima' and 'We, the Marines' in 2016 and 2017, where he provided the narration for both documentaries.