Malcolm McDowell doesn't watch his daughter-in-law Lily Collins in Emily in Paris.

The 82-year-old actor's son Charlie McDowell is married to Lily but he confessed that he has no interest in watching her in the Netflix series.

Malcolm told People: "To be honest with you, it's not my kind of thing, and Lily knows that.

"But I'm the biggest fan of my daughter-in-law. I think she's absolutely one of the great actresses."

The A Clockwork Orange star hailed the "beautiful aura" that Lily, who is the daughter of musician Phil Collins, possesses which makes her standout on the screen.

He said: "She has such a beautiful quality.

"As far as I'm concerned, when she's on the screen, there's nobody else on it, because she's not only a good actress, but she has a beautiful quality. I suppose, it's a sort of charisma."

Even though he doesn't watch Emily in Paris, Malcolm believes that the French capital owes "a great debt" to Lily, 36, for the tourism she has brought in thanks to the series.

He said: "I'm sure (it) has gone up so much from people in the United States watching and going, 'Yeah, let's go to Paris.'"

It isn't the first time that Malcolm has waxed lyrical about his daughter-in-law as he suggested last year that Lily has similar qualities to Breakfast at Tiffany's icon Audrey Hepburn.

He said: "Lily is absolutely a star. I'm in awe of her work. I think she's one of the best young actresses around.

"I love watching her — she's got that Audrey Hepburn kind of thing going, which is indefinable in a way, but it's there."

McDowell added: "There's a sort of light that shines behind the eyes somehow. She's really fantastic. And she's just like that, by the way — when you meet her, she's what you meet and what you see is what you get. She's delightful."

Malcolm also explained that he doesn't see his son and daughter-in-law as regularly as he would like because he lives in the US while they are based in Europe.

He said: "They're both wonderful people. I don't see enough of them. They live in Europe a lot of the time, so I don't really see them that much, but when I see them, it's always great to just hang."