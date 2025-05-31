Mama June Shannon says her family has been 'brought together' by the death of her daughter

Mama June's family has been "brought together" by the death of her daughter.

The 45-year-old reality star went through a custody battle against her former son-in-law Michael Cardwell following the death of her daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell - who passed away in December 2023 at the age of 29 following a battle with cancer - and has now admitted that her granddaughter is a "constant reminder" of what she has lost.

She told UsWeekly: "Kaitlyn is a constant reminder of Anna.

"When we say attitude, looks, [the way she] talks, the way she laughs. [You’ll be listening to her] and you’ll be like, ‘Damn, it’s Anna.

"I feel like Anna passing has brought us all together as a family, just because we see that life is not as long as we think. Sometimes it can end a lot faster than we were hoping. We’re not trying to take a day for granted anymore."

Mama June - who is also mother to Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson', 19, as well as Jessica Shannon, 28, and 25-year-old Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird - will be seen alongside her family addressing the tragedy on the upcoming season of 'Family Crisis'.

The family all shot to fame when they appeared together on 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' in the early 2010s, but now that Alana is a college student, she is keen to show others that she is not the child star she once was.

She said: "I just feel like people are going to see me grow more into being a grown adult and actually being on my own now in Colorado.

"“I think that will be a big shift and, hopefully, people will now look at me as like, ‘Oh, she’s grown now. She’s not six anymore."