Sir Roger Moore taught his co-stars how to smoke cigars on the set of ‘The Man with the Golden Gun’.

Roger Moore as James Bond with Maud Adams and Britt Ekland

The late British actor played the iconic British spy on seven occasions, and the 1974 movie - which saw 007 battle megalomaniacal villain Francisco Scaramanga, portrayed by screen icon Sir Christopher Lee - is considered one his best.

Now, the on-set secrets of the making of 'The Man with the Golden Gun' - which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year - have been spilled by cast members Master Toddy and Joie Vejjajiva, who played a martial arts student and Cha respectively.

Master Toddy was just 17 when he filmed the blockbuster, which was set in Thailand, Macau and Hong Kong, and he has party animal Roger to thank for giving him his first beer and for teaching him to properly enjoy a cigar during the many nights Moore took the cast out.

Master Toddy – who now runs Master Toddy's Muay Thai Academy schools - said: “We were with him, every night partying, party every night. I’m 17 years old I’ve never drunk before and he got me to drink beer and I get drunk. Teach me how to smoke a cigar. We had a lot of great times, wonderful times. It was a fantastic time.”

Joie was only 15 at the time of filming and so didn’t go drinking with Roger when the shot the movie - which also starred Maud Adams and Britt Ekland.

However, she has described Moore – who passed away in May 2017 aged 89 – as an “amazing” man who was always friendly to everyone who worked on the Bond film.

Appearing on the 'Really, 007!' podcast, she said: “He was amazing. He would talk to us, join us. I would take my guitar to set and he would pretend he was playing my guitar with the kung-fu guys and the karate guys.

“He was a really, really nice guy. We were just all equal.”

It is not the first time that Roger has been remembered fondly for being such a gentleman on set.

Stuntman Andy Bradford worked with Roger across his various James Bond films, such as 'Octopussy', and he recalls the actor taking his time to get to know everyone on set.

He previously said: “Roger Moore talked to everybody. On the set he talked to tea ladies, he knew their names, he’d talk to anybody, flirt with anybody, he was great. I really have so much respect for him.”