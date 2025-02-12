Mandy Moore has accused Amazon of delivering a package to her in-laws' home which was destroyed by the California wildfires.

Mandy Moore has taken aim at Amazon over a parcel delivered to a home destroyed by the California wildfires

The 'This Is Us' star, 40, claims the retail giant dropped off a parcel for her mother and father-in-law outside the charred ruins of the house - sharing a picture of a brown box which appeared to have Amazon-branded labelling sitting next to the remains of the couple's home - and she urged the company to have more "discretion".

In a message posted on Instagram, she wrote: "Do better, Amazon. Can we not have better discretion than to leave a package at a residence that no longer exists? This is my mother and father in law’s home. Smh [shaking my head]."

Amazon responded to the claims in a statement from spokesperson Steve Kelly, who told PEOPLE: "We’ve reached out to Ms. Moore via Instagram to apologize for this and to ask for more information from her in-laws so we're better able investigate what happened here.

"For weeks, we’ve advised those who are delivering on our behalf in southern California to use discretion in areas that were impacted by wildfires – especially if it involves delivering to a damaged home – that clearly didn’t happen here."

Mandy's home in Altadena, California was damaged by the fires, which swept across the southern part of the state in January, killing at least 29 people and destroying thousands of homes and businesses.

Members of her family - including her brother-in-law Griffin Goldsmith - lost their properties in the disaster.

Mandy previously revealed her house - which she shared with husband Taylor Goldsmith and their three children - Gus, three, Ozzie, two, and three-month-old Louise - was still standing, but they had lost a lot in the fires.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "We were able to park and walk up our street to bear witness to all the loss. Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now. It’s not livable but mostly intact.

"We lost Taylor and Griffin’s studio with every instrument and piece of equipment they’ve ever owned. We lost our garage and back house.

"Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone. My in laws. My brother and sister in law- 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby.

"Our best friends. Feeling weird survivors guilt. We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support.

"Thanks for everyone for checking on us and offering us help. Altadena strong. (sic)"