Maren Morris was the victim of a groping incident at her meet and greet in Michigan

The country pop star brought her Dreamsicle Tour to Grand Rapids last week, and following the gig, she called out the individual for invading her "personal space" during a meet and greet.

Writing on her Instagram Story on Friday (22.08.25), she said: “Tonight’s show was so fun but someone grabbed my ass during meet and greet before the show.

“I’m going to continue them because one person shouldn’t ruin it for everyone.

“Please know I’m there to connect, share, hug, all the things, but please don’t override someone’s personal space. Love you.”

Meanwhile, Maren recently admitted she lost friends after splitting from Ryan Hurd.

The 35-year-old singer and the 38-year-old songwriter - who have five-year-old son Hayes together - separated last year after six years of marriage and she found it "weird" witnessing their mutual friends "pick sides".

Speaking on the Therapuss podcast, Maren said: “In Nashville, you know I’ve been divorced for a little over a year now.

“It’s a small town and we’re all friends and we all work together, and the music industry is very tiny there.

"I'm really friendly with my ex and we have our son that’s always our biggest priority. It is weird because we were together for so long that so many of our friends had to sort of… .”

Host Jake Shane interjected: "Pick sides?"

Maren replied: “Yeah, well just in terms of respect for each other.

"I saw a really close friend of my ex’s at a bar a couple months ago, and I was with my best friend, and we all used to hang out together for a decade or more — and then it’s like, damn, it’s just going to be kind of weird. Maybe it’s just going to be weird for the first few years, I don’t know.”