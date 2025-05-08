Maren Morris finds co-parenting with Ryan Hurd easy.

Maren Morris has a good co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband

The 'My Church' hitmaker divorced the 38-year-old singer in January 2024 after five years of marriage and they now live just five minutes apart from one another, making it simple to arrange things for their five-year-old son Hayes.

She told The Zoe Report: “Our stops are really easy, and we’ll have family dinners.”

Hayes spends alternate weeks with each parent and Maren admitted it is an adjustment every time she is on her own again.

She said: “Those weeks I have him, the house is full of chaos and energy and laughter and scraped knees.

“And then, when he is not there, you have to recalibrate your alone-ness because you’re like, ‘Wow, this is just me in here now.’ That’s when I’ve leaned into it and not been drowned by my own company.”

But the 35-year-old singer enjoys living alone and claimed she doesn't plan to live with a partner again, though she'd want them in close proximity.

She said: “I can just sprawl out all my skin care and display all my fragrances. I have joked that I want to be like Frida Kahlo and her husband and just live next door to each other.

“If I ever meet someone that I want to be romantically linked to, I’ll be like, ‘You can live next door.’ Frida and her husband, their bedrooms were connected by a bridge. That’s about as close as I want to be to someone."

Maren has embraced the chance to be more spontaneous when Hayes is with his dad, such as a recent trip to Australia.

She said: “Made some friends, got a tattoo, ate really well, and just soaked in every moment of it.

"When I’m home, it’s the best because sometimes I’ll jet off to New York. I went and saw my friend Cassadee Pope in 'Titanìque' off-Broadway, and that was nice to just have the freedom to do so and not have to ask someone’s schedule or permission.”

And the 'People Still Show Up' hitmaker is thankful for the support of nearby friends such as Sheryl Crow and real estate agent Leisa Hans.

She said: “It’s just so nice to know mothers that have gone through this and made it out the other side.

"Their kids are happy, and they’re friends with their exes, and they have family dinners. I’m getting into that space now, which is so much more peaceful.”