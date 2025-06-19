Maren Morris lost friends after splitting from Ryan Hurd.

Maren Morris has seen her friendships change

The 35-year-old singer and the 38-year-old songwriter - who have five-year-old son Hayes together - separated last year after six years of marriage and she's admitted it has been "weird" seeing people who she used to regularly hang out with but no longer does because they felt they had to "pick sides".

Speaking on the Therapuss podcast, Maren said: “In Nashville, you know I’ve been divorced for a little over a year now.

“It’s a small town and we’re all friends and we all work together, and the music industry is very tiny there.

"I'm really friendly with my ex and we have our son that’s always our biggest priority. It is weird because we were together for so long that so many of our friends had to sort of… .”

Host Jake Shane interjected: "Pick sides?"

Maren replied: “Yeah, well just in terms of respect for each other.

"“I saw a really close friend of my ex’s at a bar a couple months ago, and I was with my best friend, and we all used to hang out together for a decade or more — and then it’s like, damn, it’s just going to be kind of weird. Maybe it’s just going to be weird for the first few years, I don’t know.”

Maren also reflected how other events have impacted on her friendships in recent years.

The My Church hitmaker believes the COVID-19 pandemic "changed a lot of people", while becoming a mom led to other pals "falling away", though it also brought new people into her life.

She said: "[New motherhood] is already such a lonely time, and you’re very isolated.

"I certainly made friends who are moms through the process, and there are some badass b****es that got me through a lot of that, but yeah, you just naturally kind of realise, ‘Oh those people probably put me in a different drawer.’”

Maren recently revealed that she has a straightforward co-parenting relationship with Ryan, particularly as they only live five minutes away from one another.

Speaking to The Zoe Report, she said: "Our stops are really easy, and we’ll have family dinners."

Hayes spends alternate weeks with each parent, meaning Maren has had to adjust to spending time on her own.

She said: "Those weeks I have him, the house is full of chaos and energy and laughter and scraped knees.

“And then, when he is not there, you have to recalibrate your alone-ness because you’re like, ‘Wow, this is just me in here now.’ That’s when I’ve leaned into it and not been drowned by my own company."