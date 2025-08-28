Maren Morris has witnessed fans "healing from [her] healing" following her divorce.

Maren Morris has opened up about her heartbreak

The 35-year-old singer has attracted new fans through her Dreamsicle album, which touches on her split from ex-husband Ryan Hurd, and Maren believes the record has actually helped other people to navigate their own heartbreak.

Speaking about her Dreamsicle Tour, Maren - who was married to Ryan between 2018 and 2024 - told People: "The crowds have been amazing. It’s just grown and grown as we’ve been out here this last month. It’s gotten more and more loud. A ton of new fans have discovered me through this record, and the OG fans from like 10 years ago, so it’s a really cool mix.

"It’s just cool; it’s a very intimate record, very vulnerable, not the easiest to make — so the fact that people are receiving it this well and healing from my healing is really special, to get to see the live form of that that place now."

Maren told fans during one show that she's learned a lot about herself through her heartbreak.

She explained: "It’s a gift, I’ve learned, not just a tragedy.

"I kind of learned to just write through it, whatever I was going through, which is the point of songwriting, but I never really wanted to write about those things — but I’m so glad I did because I learned about myself and what I actually love writing about and just being very [un]filtered."

Meanwhile, Maren previously insisted that she "tried everything [she] could" to make her marriage work.

The award-winning star told the Observer newspaper: "I tried everything I could to make that part of myself work."

Maren has a five-year-old son called Hayes with Ryan, and the former couple have managed to develop a healthy co-parenting relationship.

Maren observed that she and her ex-husband are now "partners in a different sense".

The music star said: "We had this amazing love and we do in a different way now. Now we’re partners in a different sense. We have to be really good, on the same page as much as we can, as co-parents."