Margaret Qualley is trying to set her mom, Andie McDowell, up on a date with Bill Murray.

The Substance actress ran into the Ghostbusters actor and discovered he is living close to his Groundhog Day co-star, so she is keen to get them together, even though Bill, 74, admitted they hadn't really got on too well when making the 1993 film.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (15.08.25),Margaret said: "Literally tonight, Bill Murray - he pops into my backstage dressing room.

"He's wearing a Piggly Wiggly [grocery store] shirt. I grew up in North Carolina and Piggly Wiggly is a Southern thing.

"I find out he's living in Charleston and my mom's living in Charleston.

"He was like, 'Your mom and I, we didn't get so along so good while we were making that movie.' He was like, 'You know, she took a long time to get her hair done and she didn't know her lines this one time.'"

The 30-year-old star noted she had "heard a different story" from Andie - who also has Justin, 39, and Rainey, 36, with ex-husband Paul Qualley - about the events on set, but could still see the pair being able to "get together".

She said: "I'm putting two and two together.

"He's living in Charleston, she's living in Charleston. They've got this kind of rage towards each other, but maybe he's trying to make amends. She's single, he's single. They're both crazy. Let's get it together!"

Margaret, who is married to Jack Antonoff, urged Bill to "circle back" to get her phone number if he was interested in reconnecting with Andie, and joked he would definitely do so "if he's got any sense at all" because he'd be the "luckiest guy in the world" if he did end up dating the 67-year-old actress.

The Four Weddings and a Funeral actress previously insisted she "cares less" about finding love again now that she's older.

She said on The Drew Barrymore Show: "You get older and you care less. I got really tired. People finally gave up, because everybody would say, 'So, is there a man?' I was just like, you know, years and years, years go by. Now, nobody asks me anymore.

"I do think we've had such an evolution of who we are as human beings.

"I do think that there is nothing wrong with being single, really. I have great female friends and I have some male friends that I like too."