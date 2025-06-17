Mariah Carey refuses to acknowledge birthdays and doesn't pay attention to clocks

Mariah Carey still refuses to acknowledge birthdays and doesn’t pay attention to clocks.

The 56-year-old superstar singer - who was born on March 27, 1969, in Huntington, New York - celebrates anniversaries, but she doesn't mark her birthday each March - and even insists she doesn't have one.

When asked on Capital FM if it is true she doesn't acknowledge the passing of time, she said: "That is true."

Mariah also admitted she doesn't pay attention to clocks.

Capital FM DJ Sian Welby said to her: "So no clocks? Just not into that?"

Mariah replied: "Yeah. No, just let it go.

"I don't have a birthday, no.

"Anniversaries, yes."

Mariah admitted if she is planning a meeting with someone she has one of her associates call that person to "figure it out".

When Capital FM DJ Chris Stark asked how he would know what time to meet her if they were to converge, fellow DJ Jordan North said: "It’s on Mariah’s time."

The It's A Wrap hitmaker then said: "Yeah, I would have someone call you and figure it out."

Mariah previously claimed she was "dropped" on Earth, describing the moment as a "fairyland experience".

Speaking to Complex magazine, she joked: "I don’t have a birthday.

"I was just dropped here. It was a fairyland experience."

The All I Want For Christmas Is You singer has also previously claimed she is "eternally 12" years old.

Speaking in 2014, when she was 44 years old, Mariah told Out magazine: "Darling, I'm eternally 12 years old."

Mariah insisted she "rebukes" years, and prefers to "celebrate life" than count birthdays.

When told she had been a pop star for 25 years, she said at the time: "First of all, don't round up.

"If you're going to round, round down!

"I don't count years, but I definitely rebuke them - I have anniversaries, not birthdays, because I celebrate life, darling.

"Please put an LOL next to this, because people are going to be, like, WTF?"