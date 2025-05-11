Simu Liu is engaged to Allison Hsu.

The 36-year-old actor has taken to social media to announce his engagement to Allison, revealing that he proposed to the marketing director during a trip to Paris.

Alongside a series of photos featuring Allison's sparkling engagement ring, Simu wrote on Instagram: "Us forever [ring and heart emojis] (sic)"

In the photos, the loved-up couple are seen embracing each other in front of the Eiffel Tower.

In a separate post, Simu said: "From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoons vegging on the couch and everything in between, I choose you forever and always."

Allison wrote in reply: "I love you fiance!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (sic)"

Simu - who is best known for playing Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - has already been inundated with congratulatory messages from some of his showbiz pals.

Florence Pugh - who plays Yelena Belova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - replied: "AHHHHHHH HOW AMAZING! Sending love to you both [heart emoji] (sic)"

Elsewhere, John Legend - who is married to model Chrissy Teigen - simply wrote: "Congratulations!! (sic)"

Music star Finneas has also offered his congratulations to the happy couple.

He said: "YAYYYY CONGRATULATIONS!!!! (sic)"

Simu and Allison were first romantically linked to each other in late 2022.

And the Hollywood star opened up about their relationship in 2023, telling People that he felt a sense of relief after meeting Allison.

Simu told the magazine: "I think everyone knows the feeling of being in a situation where they're not fully happy, and then all of a sudden for that to change ... it's such a breath of relief.

"It's this feeling of 'Oh, right, it does exist.' You start to feel like, okay, maybe I've just been conditioned to want something that doesn't exist or I have unrealistic expectations."

Simu also revealed that he'd love to have children with Allison one day.

He said: "I definitely see kids in my future. I would be surprised if I was not a father ten years from now.

"I think you just hit that point in your life where it starts happening around you and all of your best friends that you grew up just shooting s*** with and being delinquent kids with all of a sudden get to positions of responsibility and parenthood. You're looking at these guys and you're like, 'Oh my God, I never thought you would ever be responsible for another human life.'"