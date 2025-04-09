Matt Bomer believes his "personal narrative" about his sexuality was "stolen" from him.

Matt Bomer came out as gay in 2012

The 47-year-old actor came out as gay during a speech in 2012 in which he thanked his now-husband Simon Halls and their three children as he picked up the New Generation Arts and Activism prize for his work on HIV/AIDS awareness at the 18th Annual Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards - but he had previously been subjected to a flurry of rumours about his personal life which he sees as "unfair".

During an appearance on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's 'Dinner's on Me' podcast, Matt explained: "It was that time when folks could kind of take over your own personal narrative before you even had a chance to.

"I remember outlets talking about my personal life before I had ever had a chance to even do it myself. And it wasn’t because I didn’t want to, I didn’t even have an opportunity to.

“No media outlet was ever going like, ‘Hey!’ I just didn’t have a career that warranted that, and so it felt kind of unfair to me, that that was stolen by people who did have a microphone at the time. It was a weird time.”

The couple met when the 'White Collar' actor hired 61-year-old publicist Simon and they later got married in front of their "nearest and dearest" at a private ceremony in 2011.

They have three sons together - Kit, 10, and twins Henry and Walker, 17.

Matt admits he didn’t want his family "to feel like they were some kind of shameful secret or, something I was sweeping under the rug so I could have a great career."

Despite having fears that coming out as gay could shatter his career in Hollywood and he did not "have anything to fall back on", Matt had a "safety net" in his loved ones.

He added: "What I had was a loving family. That was my safety net. And I was like, you know what? If the worst that happens is that I don’t work again and I have this beautiful family who I love and who loves me, then so be it."

