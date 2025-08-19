Matt Damon almost choked to death at Jimmy Kimmel's house.

The late night talk show host has recalled a night the 54-year-old Hollywood star came over for dinner and got some pork "stuck in his throat for about an hour and a half".

Speaking to Variety, Jimmy, 57, recalled: "Matt Damon was over at my house one night for dinner.

"I made pork ribs. He came late, was very hungry, and started eating fast. He started choking on a pork rib.

"It was stuck in his throat for about an hour and a half."

The TV star joked he was worried about a prison sentence if Matt ended up dying at his home.

He added: "His brother was there. I said, 'We have got to get him to the hospital,' because if he dies in my house, I’m going to prison for the rest of my life.

"I will never be able to explain this as anything other than a murder."

They went online to look for advice, and ended up turning to "little bits of bread" after the Heimlich Manoeuvre proved ineffective.

Jimmy said: "We did a lot of YouTube-ing and finally concluded that eating little bits of bread was the way to get that rib to work its way down into his stomach — and bread saved him. We tried the Heimlich many times.

"It was too far down."

For the last 20 years, Matt and Jimmy have been embroiled in a tongue in cheek 'feud', which started with a lighthearted quip on the latter's late night show in 2005.

Despite never booking the actor at the time, he joked: "Apologies to Matt Damon, but we ran out of time."

He continued the fake rivalry two years later as his then-girlfriend Sarah Silverman performed a spoof song called I'm F****** Matt Damon, while Matt has jokingly trash talked his friend on red carpets.