Matt Goss believes his brother Luke always “resented” him for being the lead singer in Bros.

Matt Goss and Luke Goss in Bros

The 56-year-old twins formed the group with their school friend Craig Logan in 1986 but they split after six years amid tension in the band, and the frontman – who has been estranged from his drummer sibling for some time – believes one source of the conflict was his brother’s unspoken unhappiness at not being the centre of attention in the band.

Matt told Loaded magazine: “I felt like there’s always been that underlying resentment from my brother as I was the singer.”

With hindsight, the When Will I Be Famous? hitmaker wishes Bros. had decided to go on a temporary hiatus to let the tension settle, rather than split completely when they did.

He said: “In hindsight, I don’t think we should have split the band; it was a mistake – any bands listening to this, don’t break up!

“Just take a break. It’s much healthier.”

Matt was “floored” when he, Luke and Craig first went their separate ways but he forged a hugely successful career in the US, and later enjoyed an 11-year stint singing in Las Vegas hotels and casinos.

And despite selling out huge stadiums with Bros, Matt values his more intimate gigs in Sin City far more than any other part of his career because it also taught him a lot.

He said: “I think Vegas trumps most things I’ve done in my life – the billboards, the people, the A-listers who come and see you.

“I did four shows a week for 11 years. Vegas was the closest I’ve ever come to getting a proper job, and I learned more there than anywhere else.

“It taught me composure, that I had more time than I thought to communicate with my audience – you can just stop and chat.

“It taught me so much about the energy of an audience. You’ve got to check your ego at the door – you’re their night out.

“What a privileged position that is.”

Although Matt and Luke no longer speak, they reunited without Craig in 2017 for a 30th anniversary show at London’s O2 Arena, with their preparations featured in documentary Bros: After the Screaming Stops.

And though the film featured rows between the twins and some unintentionally amusing comments from Matt – such as declaring he had “made a conscious decision, because of Stevie Wonder, to not be superstitious” – the singer is very “proud” of it because of its authenticity.

He said: “I feel very proud of the documentary. It’s honest. There’s no fluff in it. It’s not a ‘aren’t we great?’ documentary. It’s f****** real.

“We have problems, you know, we’re dysfunctional. That Stevie Wonder comment. I can see the comedic side of it.

“But as I always say, I stand by those words – I read the lyrics when I was a kid.

“In those days, the lyrics and the liner notes were like a religion to us.”