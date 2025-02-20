Matthew Lawrence has claimed Gabrielle Union reported him to the studio while working on 'H-E Double Hockey Sticks'.

Matthew Lawrence has reflected on working with Gabrielle Union

The 45-year-old actor starred opposite Gabrielle in the 1999 TV movie, and he has alleged his own on set system caused issues during filming.

He told the 'Magical Rewind' podcast: "There was this one moment where — and I’m oblivious, I had no idea — and [Union] wanted to rehearse.

"And I was like, ‘No, I’m good'... She got angry and went and reported me to the director [Randall Miller] and the studio.

"The only time in my entire career - because usually I’m the advocate, and I’m fighting for kids and women’s rights.

"This is the only time in my life when I was called into the office for something I did on set. And I had no clue.”

Matthew has insisted he didn't want to rehearse because at the time, he got nervous about running lines.

He explained: "At that point, in my mind — now I can do whatever, and nothing’s gonna [faze] me — [but] at that point in my mind, I really loved memorizing the lines, knowing all the beats.

“But [I] hated running it, because it felt like it took all the freshness out of it.”

He thought he would have multiple takes to nail the comedic timing aspect of his performance, and he told the studio his stance when he met with the producers.

Although he said they were understanding, he felt "embarrassed" by the situation.

He admitted the incident showed him that Gabrielle had "some weight" in Hollywood, and he could tell she would go onto be a big star as he watched her on set.

He recalled "My point in all of this story is that she had some weight in the industry. I just didn’t know."

He shared the story with podcast hosts Will Friedle and Rhea Perlman, who also both appeared in 'H-E Double Hockey Sticks', while Friedle admitted he had no idea about the disagreement.

Union went onto land breakout roles in the likes of '10 Things I Hate About You', 'She's All That' and 'Bring It On'.