Matthew Modine did not buy a wedding gift for his ‘Stranger Things’ co-star Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi.

The 65-year-old ‘Full Metal Jacket’ actor instead gave the actress, 21, what he considered a more meaningful gift – officiating her wedding to Jake, 22, when the couple married in a lavish ceremony in Italy in October 2024, four months after exchanging vows in a private, low-key ceremony.

Matthew told Page Six about his gift policy: “She doesn’t need anything.”

He added he chose not to give a present because he believes material possessions hold little value.

He said: “Things give you no gratification.”

And referencing the US Constitution’s phrase “the pursuit of happiness,” he added: “Happiness isn’t about accumulating presents but about trying to be kind and being the best citizen you can be.”

Presiding over Millie’s marriage was a special experience for Matthew, who was later overheard sharing details with celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa.

A source told Page Six: “He let him know he’d just gotten back from Italy, and how much fun he had doing it. He seemed really proud, and into it.”

Matthew, who played Dr Martin Brenner – nicknamed ‘Papa’ – on ‘Stranger Things’, has previously spoken about his close relationship with Millie.

He told The Times: “There’s ups and downs in a career. I’ve had conversations with Millie and the others.

“I try to help them understand they are on a rollercoaster. And the higher you go in your career, the more that drop will feel really, really frightening.”

He also described his bond with the actress as “a friendship I will carry with me for the rest of my life” in a People interview in 2024.

Outside of ‘Stranger Things’, Matthew has been working on new projects, including his role as a corrupt senator in ‘Zero Day’.

The Netflix political thriller also stars Robert De Niro, Joan Allen, Jesse Plemons, Connie Britton and Lizzy Caplan.