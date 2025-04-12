Meagan Good gushes over marriage to Jonathan Majors

Meagan Good gushed over her marriage to Jonathan Majors, saying it's "me and him against the world".

The 43-year-old actress recently tied the knot with the 35-year-old former MCU actor and Meagan says Jonathan is her "person" and added: "no matter what I'm riding with you [until] the wheels fall off".

Speaking to PEOPLE, Meagan said: "It's immense what it already is. When two people come together, they make the same choice and the same commitment. And there's just something really beautiful about [it].”

“I already felt like I had my person, I know it's me and him against the world, whatever it may be. And I enjoy him so much.

"I learned so much from him. But I think being husband and wife, you take on a different kind of partnership. And I think that while the commitment might already be there, it's a different type of commitment because it's lifelong, no matter what I'm riding with you [until] the wheels fall off."

Jonathan is on a mission to launch a career comeback after losing out on work opportunities and endorsements due to his legal issues, which include being found guilty of two counts of assault and harassment against a former girlfriend in December 2023.

And Meagan, insisted that marriage is "also a commitment to being our best selves".

She added that there can always be challenges with relationships, whether “it's your children or your parents or your siblings,” and that in “some way, shape or form, you're a part of each other, you grew up somewhere within the same atmosphere or experience.

"But when you choose someone who has grown up in a different place, has different siblings, a different life experience, you guys may be very similar, but you also might be very different.

"The choice to love that person in all seasons, which as most of us know, it goes up and down and all around. But the choice to love that person is learning what is [as] close to how God loves us as possible. It's an unconditional love where there are no conditions."

Explaining that she won’t deal with “something crazy,”, Meagan went on: “but beyond that, what is challenging you to understand is how loved you are, what you deserve, and how much God loves you.

“There's a reflection of that love in marriage because of the level of commitment."

Megan was previously married to pastor DeVon Franklin, from 2012 until 2022, while Jonathan has an 11-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.