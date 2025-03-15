Meagan Good believes true love is "not conditional".

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good announced their engagement in 2024

The 43-year-old actress announced her engagement to Jonathan Majors in 2024, after he was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, choreographer Grace Jabbari - but Meagan insists that she never lost faith in her partner.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "We didn’t plan to start dating and we didn’t plan to be seen out together. But once we were in a relationship, it was like, ‘Hey, this is what’s happening.’"

Asked why she stayed with Jonathan and supported him during his trial, Meagan replied: "People tend to move out of the way out of concern for their careers or their reputations. To me, that’s not real love. If you know someone and if you believe in someone, it’s not conditional."

The loved-up duo met at the Ebony Power 100 Gala in November 2022.

Meagan recalled: "I had seen a lot of his work and I was just like, ‘This kid is super talented.'

"I just remember thinking, ‘Hollywood is a strange town, and when you’re new to it, you don’t know who to trust or what’s what. I just want to say something and affirm him.’"

Jonathan, 35, still has vivid memories of their first-ever meeting, too.

The actor - who was sentenced to probation following his 2024 trial - shared: "She said to me, ‘I see you. I really love what you’re doing. Keep going.’ I stood up straight and said, ‘Yes, ma’am.’ We just looked at each other and that was that. And I didn’t stop thinking about it."

Asked where he sees himself in five years' time, Jonathan said: "Me and Meagan, maybe a couple kids and my [11-year-old daughter], happy, at ease, not worried about anything."