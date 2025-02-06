Megan Fox has reportedly ended her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly “for good”.

Megan Fox has reportedly ended her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly ‘for good’

As the former couple prepare to welcome their first child together, sources say the ‘Transformers’ actress, 38, is “taking space apart” from the ‘Bad Things’ rapper, 34, after he was at the centre of cheating rumours, and has no intention of taking him back, even though she apparently wants him in their life as a co-parent to their new baby.

A source told Mail Online Megan and MGK, about the state of their relationship following their split in December, just weeks after announcing they were expecting a baby.

The insider said: “They don’t talk at great lengths but have exchanged a few texts.

“Megan has cut down communication with the music artist in order to heal.

“She’s taking space apart from MGK and it’s been beneficial. "

“Despite the pair no longer being together, the actress still wants him to be a part of their child’s life but emphasises she doesn’t want to be in a relationship with him.

“(MGK) wants to get back together with Megan, but she’s told him she is done for good.”

The actress is already a mother to three children with her 50-year-old former husband Brian Austin Green.

Earlier this week, Brian publicly criticised MGK – real name Colson Baker – accusing him of not being “honest” and urging him to “stop caring so much about how you’re perceived that you will try and drag other people”.

He posted the message on his Instagram stories alongside MGK’s track ‘Don’t Let Me Go’.

Brian told Mail Online about speaking out: “That’s not something that I normally do, but it just really at the time, really got under my skin to read about his sort of take on it.

“So I spoke my mind, but then I’ve since come to terms with the fact that I won’t do that anymore. I’m going to shut up and just sit back.”

Megan and Brian, who were married from 2010 to 2021, co-parent their three children – Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, eight.

Brian also shares a two-year-old son, Zane, with his 38-year-old fiancée Sharna Burgess.

Megan and MGK’s breakup reportedly stemmed from allegations of infidelity, with a source saying in December: “She found text messages involving other women and decided she was done.”