Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is launching a new podcast

The 'With Love, Meghan' star will host 'Confessions of a Female Founder', which will follow the 43-year-old royal's own journey as an entrepreneur with her lifestyle brand As Ever, and conversations with other female business owners on the ups and downs of establishing a business.

Meghan revealed on Instagram: "I’m so excited to share with you something else I’ve been working on: Confessions of a Female Founder, my new podcast with @lemonadamedia!

"I’ve been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses.

"They’re opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever. It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun! (Because what’s the point if we can’t have some fun on this wild adventure?)"

The podcast will launch on 8 April.

The former 'Suits' actress - who has two children, Prince Archie, five, and three-year-old Princess Lilibet - with husband Prince Harry - announced last month she was renaming her lifestyle brand As Ever, having previously announced the venture in March 2024 as American Riviera Orchard.

She explained in a video shared to Instagram: "Last year, I had thought, 'American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.' It’s my neighbourhood; it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area.

"Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business, which was huge. So I thought about it, and I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it’s called As Ever."

And Meghan later explained working on her new brand had helped her to “find herself” again.

She added to People magazine: “I see myself as an entrepreneur and a female founder and if the brand ends up influential, then that’s great.”