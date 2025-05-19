Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has paid tribute to Prince Harry for giving her “a lifetime of stories” as the couple mark their seventh wedding anniversary.

The 43-year-old who has children Archie and Lilibet with the royal after they got hitched in 2018 following the start of their relationship two years earlier, shared a tribute to him on her Instagram in the form of a photo of a mood board which also contained pictures of their children.

She captioned the post: “Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories. Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story – we appreciate you. Happy anniversary!”

Meghan and the Duke of Sussex, 40, married in 2018 after their relationship began in 2016.

Her mood board anniversary tribute spanned the couple’s time together – from early selfies in London to private moments such as their son Archie’s ultrasound scan and their trip to Botswana for their second date.

And the collection of images on the board featured snaps from their wedding day, as well as a handwritten lyric sheet of Ben E King’s ‘Stand by Me,’ performed at their ceremony in St George’s Chapel.

Among other photos was a previously unseen picture of Meghan’s coat of arms, designed in collaboration with the College of Arms and approved by the late Queen Elizabeth II when Meghan became Duchess upon marrying Harry.

The post also had images of their children, Archie, now six, and Princess Lilibet, who turned three on Monday (19.05.25.)

There were also snapshots of family life at Meghan and Harry’s Montecito home, including a tea party in the garden.

Meghan has pursued various solo ventures, including her lifestyle brand As Ever, launched in 2024, and investments in companies such as the vegan coffee brand Clevr Blends. Harry remains heavily involved in charity work, including the Invictus Games and the HALO Trust.

The couple’s early joint ventures included their non-profit Archewell and lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Their Netflix documentary ‘Harry and Meghan’ premiered in 2022 to mixed reviews but set viewership records.

Meghan’s Instagram post also showed her recent reversal of her unconventional wedding ring order, returning to the traditional placement of her Welsh gold band closest to the heart.

Reflecting on their wedding day, Meghan once said in ‘Harry and Meghan’: “Let’s call this a modern fairytale. Once upon a time, there was a girl from L.A..

“Some people called her an actress. And there was a guy from London. Some people called him a prince. All of those people didn’t fully get it.

“Because this is the love story of a boy and a girl who were meant to be together.”