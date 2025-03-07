Meghan Trainor is "obsessed" with her recent boob job.

The 31-year-old singer - who has sons Riley, three, and Barry, 20 months, with husband Daryl Sabara - recently went under the knife and is delighted her new implants have left her breasts looking like "twin sisters" rather than "distant cousins".

Showing off the results of her surgery, the 'All About That Bass' hitmaker said in a video shared to Instagram: "I have big news to share. I got my boobs done!

"As you know, I'm in a super busy chapter of my life. I've been touring, working and mommying really hard. So recently, I've decided to do something just for me.

"After having two kids, living a healthier lifestyle and losing weight, I couldn't be happier with my decision.

"I've always struggled with loving my boobs before I got them done, because they were never even [and] were always sagging my whole life. These breast implants are the only ones in the world with smooth silk, a surface designed to minimise inflammation so the tissue around the implant stays soft. Honestly, they look and feel amazing."

The 'Made You Look' singer urged people to consult with a plastic surgeon before opting for similar procedures, but she couldn't be happier with her implants from Motiva.

She said: "I love my results so much. My breasts look fuller, completely natural and they complement my body proportions beautifully. They are finally twin sisters and not distant cousins."

Meghan also shared two clips of herself singing Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra', one from before her surgery and the other from after.

She captioned the post: "OBSESSED."

Meghan admitted in November she was planning surgery after breastfeeding her kids left her with "saggy sacks".

Speaking on her 'Workin' On It' podcast, she said: "I’m getting a boob job. My mommy boobies were full of milk and now they’re empty and then they’re full of milk and now they’re empty. They got big, they got small, they got big, they got small.

"I’ve lost some weight and I have, like, saggy sacks as boobs.

"What’s really difficult is when I’m trying on all these amazing outfits for tour and for shows coming up, I have to wear the most supportive bras. It could ruin the outfit and they squeeze my sides. I’ve always joked and said for years, like, ‘I can’t wait till I can get a boob job!"

The 'To The Moon' songstress noted that her breast operation is something she has wanted her "whole life" and that the procedure will result in a "huge confidence" boost for her.

She said: "I have wanted this my whole life. So, I’m gonna have boobies that don’t look at the floor and it’s gonna be huge. They’re not gonna be big, sorry, they’re going to be tiny. I mean, it’s going to be huge for my confidence."