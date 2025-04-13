Meghan Trainor wants to be a judge on 'American Idol'.

The 31-year-old pop star - who is married to 'Spy Kids' actor Daryl Sabara and has Riley, four, as well as 22-month-old Barry with him - revealed that it is her "dream" to find some employment that would allow her to go there and back within the same day, so thinks that a slot on the ABC talent show would be perfect for her.

She told Parade magazine: "It's my dream job. My dream is to drive to work and then do something musically and then drive home, you know?"

However, the current judging panel consists of Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie alongside former winner Carrie Underwood - who replaced Katy Perry for the 23rd season - and Meghan admitted that it "made sense" for the 'Before He Cheats' songstress to join the lineup.

She said: "But Carrie Underwood got it, and I was like, ‘If anyone's gonna get it, I hope it's her.' I was like, ‘Duh.' So I wasn't totally crushed when I didn't get it, but I [thought], this makes sense."

But Meghan - who has amassed huge success with hits such as 'All About That Bass', 'Dear Future Husband' and 'Made You Look' and last year completed her first tour in almost a decade - - was invited to mentor the Top 12 during the last season of the competition, and made it known to everyone there that she would one day like a seat at the judging table.

She said: "I went there to be a mentor one day, and I was whispering to everyone else. Like, if you had fun with me today, please consider me in the running. Every interview I did, I was, like, ‘My dream job is American Idol. I hope they pick me!"

The former 'Australian Idol' judge - who attended a number of songwriting conventions as a teenager and released three albums independently before landing a major record deal - just has such "passion" for finding new talent and is hopeful that her "dream job" will present itself later in life.

She said: "I just know how much I love it. I get way too passionate, and I get way too involved.

"I just love these humans, and I think they're superheroes that are so brave. So yeah, that's a big dream job. I'll do it someday. Maybe in my 40s.”