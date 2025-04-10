Meghann Fahy is pleased she is "deeply understood" by her boyfriend Leo Woodall.

Meghann Fahy is in a relationship with Leo Woodall

The 34-year-old actress and the 28-year-old actor publicly announced their relationship in 2024 after the smitten couple met on the season two set of HBO's dark comedy-drama 'The White Lotus' in Sicily, Italy, and Meghann has now told how it is refreshing to be in a relationship with someone who understands the "weird" showbiz world.

She admitted on the US breakfast news show 'CBS Mornings' on Thursday (10.04.25): "I think that it's just really great to be deeply understood.

"There's so many weird things about this industry and what we do.

"So, I think there's just something really lovely about being with somebody who really gets that."

Meghann played Daphne Sullivan in the hit anthology series that follows "the exploits of various guests and employees of the fictional White Lotus resort chain, whose stay becomes affected by their various dysfunctions".

And the actress would be open to making a return to the series if there was an opportunity.

Asked what she would like for her character Daphne, Meghann said: "I would totally go back, of course - especially if it's in Italy again!

"I don't know what I would want for her.

"I just love that character, and I often wonder what she's up to, you know, where she can be getting into."

Meghann said if she was ever in trouble, she would love Daphne to come and save her because she feels like her alter ego gets stuck in.

She added: "Somebody asked me the other day what's your character that you've played want to come save you if you ever got into trouble, and I picked Daphne because I feel like she would be getting in there, dropping down from like a helicopter."

Leo previously said he and Meghann want to keep details of their relationship as private as possible because they cannot imagine it being "slapped all over social media".

He added: "To me, that's the only way. You see public relationships all the time slapped all over social media and I can't imagine that's any fun.

"[Relationships] should be a safe space, so I think letting people into it is completely counter-productive."