Mel B 'can't wait' to get married to Rory McPhee

The 49-year-old pop star has been engaged to hairdresser Rory, 36, since 2022 and took to social media on Valentine's Day (14.02.25), where she admitted on the romantic holiday that he has made her the "happiest" she has ever been.

She wrote on Instagram: "Happy Valentines my luv I cant wait to marry you [heart emoji] you make me the happiest."

The Spice Girls star - who has daughters Phoenix, 25, with first husband Jimmy Gulzar, Angel, 76, with Eddie Murphy, and Madison, 12, with Stephen Belafonte - previously revealed that she and Rory has the chance t tie the knot at St Paul's Cathedral in London after she received an MBE for her services to charity.

She told The Sun newspaper: "As I have an MBE I am allowed to marry at St Paul’s. They only do a small number of weddings a year so we are on the waiting list."

Mel shot to fame alongside Geri Halliwell, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Melanie C as part of the world's best-selling girl group in the late 1990s, and she confirmed that they have all been invited to the wedding but insisted they won't be bridesmaids.

She quipped: "They won’t be bridesmaids though, we are all too old.”

She also admitted that getting married in such a religious place made her really question her reasons for wanting to walk down the aisle again.

Speaking on UK TV show 'This Morning', she explained: "Well, it is a process that you've got to go through. I've been married and divorced twice before and I appreciate that, because they ask you why you're getting married again under God's name...I had to think to myself 'Why do I?' It's because I've found someone who respects me, he is kind, really, really hot. And I never knew that existed!"