Mel B's wedding to Rory McPhee will be "regal" and "proper".

Mel B has opened up about her wedding

The Spice Girls star is due to tie the knot with the hair stylist at St. Paul's Cathedral in London this summer after being allowed to book the historic venue since being becoming a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2022 - and she's now revealed the ceremony will be "formal" with all the female guests required to wear hats.

She told WWD: "This will be a very formal, English wedding where I want to feel regal and very proper. All the ladies will wear hats or fascinators."

Mel - real name Melanie Brown - went on to reveal it will be followed by a second ceremony in an undisclosed location abroad.

She added: "Then, I'm having a second ceremony abroad, which will be more informal, sexy, and beautiful."

Mel is planning to wear different wedding dresses for each of the ceremonies and she's been working with designers in London and New York to make sure she looks perfect.

She went on to say: "I found an amazing bridal boutique called Evelie in London and in one incredible afternoon, I found two perfect dresses: one beautiful classic dress by Josephine Scott, a British designer and one stunning dramatic dress by a U.S. designer, Justin Alexander.

"I've since had fittings in London and New York, so it's a perfect blend of my love for Britain and America."

Mel also confirmed her Spice Girls bandmates will be a part of her wedding celebrations, but she didn't give away any further details, saying: "I'm not going to tell you too much. You have to wait and see."

It's Mel's third trip down the aisle following marriages to Jimmy Gulzar between 1998 and 2000 and Stephen Belafonte, who she divorced in 2017 after a union which lasted a decade. She has been dating Rory since 2018.

Mel previously opened up about her upcoming wedding during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' earlier this month, admitting she felt lucky to have been able to book St. Paul's Cathedral.

She explained: "I'm getting married at St. Paul's Cathedral. And it's a big deal because, you know, when you get married there - not many people are allowed to get married there. You have to be kind of special ...

"You get to be interviewed by the Dean, and then it has to go through all this approval with the archbishop. I mean, they literally sit you down and say: 'Why do you want to get married?'

"And you go: 'Well, why do I? No, I do remember why. I love this man'."

Mel went on to reveal the venue has put constraints on her music choices for the big day, explaining: "It's very respectful and traditional, you have to choose certain songs.

"And let me tell you, they are - I mean, it's not really my kind of music that I listen to, but it's very respectful. It's very grand."