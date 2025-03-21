Melissa Rivers has got married.

The former 'Fashion Police' host the knot with attorney Steve Mitchel last Saturday (15.03.25) at the Four Seasons in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, but the 57-year-old star had come close to cancelling the big day after losing all her possessions, including her planned wedding outfit, in the Los Angeles wildfires in January.

However, the couple decided to go ahead when they realised how helpful something positive would be for them and their 150 guests.

Melissa told People magazine: “We were going to cancel. I was tapping out, like ‘I just can’t do this.’

"And that’s when my friends stepped in and said, ‘We are doing this’ Because a number of people who are coming lost their homes too, and they were like, ‘Thank God we have this to look forward to.’

"I also knew that we were all going to want to go away for a weekend to get out of all this chaos and rest our brains.

"[My friends] told me, ‘We need to be around you too.’ And they really stepped up and helped with the rest of the planning. Just to be able to be with all of my friends, all at the same time…it's really something that I needed at a time in my life where everything felt like it had been taken away again.”

Three days after the fire, Steve and Melissa enjoyed a private commitment ceremony which brought them closer together.

Steve said: “We were staying in the guest room at our friend’s house, and Melissa came with the idea of let's exchange our rings.

"She said, let’s just do our vows right here. At first, I thought it was silly, but we did it, and it just brought us so close.”

His new wife added: “And we took horrible selfies. But then we wore our rings for a couple of days, and then we put them back in the box for the real day.”

The wedding was officiated by Sabrina Lott Miller, the Rivers family's Executive Assistant of 37 years, and Melissa's 24-year-old son Cooper Endicott - who she has with ex-husband John Endicott - gave a speech, in which he advised his new stepfather to let his wife get her own way if he knew what was best for him.

Talent agent Charles Silver shared his memories of Melissa's late parents, Joan Rivers and Edgar Rosenberg, and each guest was given a small golden bee pin to wear in honour of the late comedienne.

In a lighthearted moment, the couple's first dance was to Talking Heads' 'Burning Down the House' before a more serious sway to 'I Say a Little Prayer', before opening the floor to guests.

And the happy couple couldn't have been happier with their celebrations, which also included days of skiing, a welcome party and a farewell brunch.

Melissa said: "When we were planning it, our goal was simple: throw a party and have a wedding ceremony break out somewhere in the middle.

"And you know what? We nailed it. People were meeting, laughing, and by the end of the night, strangers were acting like old friends...

"Who knew almost all of my friends could be on such good behaviour all at the same time?

"But seriously, the amount of genuine happiness in that room was so overwhelming. I’m not one to be cliché and say, ‘Oh, you could feel the warmth and love!’ But you know what? I actually felt it! And I’m so grateful.”