In less than a week, the New York nightlight will be lit up by stars strutting down the red carpet in one of the most anticipated events on the fashion calendar.

Pharrell Williams

The 2025 MET Gala is this weekend, so scroll down for everything you need to know about what may be the most stylish night of 2025.

What is the theme?

Inspired by the 2007 book by Monica L. Miller - ‘Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism & the Styling of Black Diaspora’; this year’s MET Gala theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”

The theme will focus on men’s wear and refined Black tailoring, with the official dress code being announced as “Tailored for You”.

Who is involved in the Met Gala?

This year’s co-hairs are made up of some of the most stylish Black men in the sports and entertainment industry.

Actor and Playwright Colman Domingo, Seven-time Formula One champion, Lewis Hamilton, Rapper ASAP Rocky and Grammy winner Pharrell Williams will co-chair the event alongside Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour.

As usual, the guest list is a closely guarded secret, but 600 of Hollywood’s biggest names are expected to attend.

While we wait to see who will turn up, check out our list of who we want to see.

When is the MET Gala, and how can I watch it?

The 2025 Met Gala will be held on Monday, 5th May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The event will be live-streamed on Vogue’s YouTube channel and all the social media platforms from 11 pm (UK Time).

Who will be hosting the live stream?

Singer Teyana Taylor is confirmed as the host of the livestream, and social media guru Emma Chambelian will return as Vogue’s special correspondent.

What to expect?

While no one knows who will walk up the famous stairs, one thing to expect is finesse.With style icons such as Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, and ASAP Rocky at the helm, the fashion world is waiting and looking forward to avant-garde suits, a revival of 18th century men’s attire and a potential nod to the Sapology of the DRC.

By Vanely Barumire