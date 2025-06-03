Mia Farrow was "scared" of Joan Crawford when she met her.

The 80-year-old actress was working on the same lot as the late Hollywood legend - who suffered a fatal heart attack in 1977 - in the 1960s, and recalled getting a "strange vibe" from her at the time, and this was escalated when she received an invite to her apartment.

She told Interview: "She’s scary. And she was scary in person as well.

" I more than met her. I forget what movie was shooting, probably that one with Bette Davis, the scary one. If ['Whatever Happened to Baby Jane'] was shot at Fox, then that was what they were shooting. And for whatever reason, she started sending a whole refrigerator of Pepsi Cola for my trailer ’cause I was in a TV series called 'Peyton Place'.

"I don’t particularly like Pepsi Cola, but a lot of Pepsi Cola kept coming to my trailer, more than anyone would ever want. And then she came over to see me and I got a strange vibe from her.

"So I’m back in New York, and she knew my mother. I hung up people’s coats for my mom when they came into the house. And I hung her coat and out falls a flask of alcohol. She grabbed it like that, and she put it in her handbag. She drank quite a lot. "Then she invited me to her apartment. I thought it was a party, but I arrived, and I was the only one there.

The 'Great Gatsby' star - who was famously married to legendary crooner Frank Sinatra for two years in the 1960s - didn't feel comfortable in Joan's presence when they were alone together and made up an excuse to leave straight away.

She added: " I was 17, and everything was green in her apartment. It just had very low lighting. And there were no other guests, just Ms. Crawford and me. And I just wasn’t very comfortable.

"So I just made up a lie that I wasn’t feeling very well, and I didn’t want to give her any diseases. I think I said the word 'diseases' as I walked out of the room. I was scared of Ms. Crawford."