Michael Bolton is using 'laughter' to get through his cancer battle

The 72-year-old singer - who has daughters Holly, 47, Isa, 49, and Taryn, 45 with his ex-wife Maureen McGuire as well as six grandchildren - was diagnosed with brain cancer in late 2023 and underwent immediate surgery but cannot imagine facing it all without the support of his family.

He told People: "It’s unimaginable moving forward without my family being so on board. There’s a certain amount of light they bring. I just feel better to have them there. This is a house of laughter, thankfully."

The 'How Am I Supposed to Live Without You' is determined to "keep going" amid his ordeal but also wants to remind others who are going through something similar are "not alone" despite how they may feel.

He said: "I want to keep going. I feel there’s still a lot to do on the fight side.

"I got a title for a song: ‘Ain’t Going Down Without a Fight.’ Whenever you find yourself in any kind of challenging position, just to know that you’re not alone going through it is a big deal. It actually helps people to know. It reminds them that they’re not alone."

He explained: “I find comfort in general more easily. [The whole experience] gives me a heightened sense of appreciation.

"It’s unthinkable for it to be okay not to make the most of your life.

“I think we develop capabilities and problem management, and we learn how to make the best out of a bad situation. You have to be a cheerleader for yourself.”

Earlier this year, he was forced to cancel a London concert but thanked his fans for the support at the time.

He wrote on Instagram: "Today we are announcing the cancellation of my July 5th concert at the O2 Arena in London.

"You all know how much I was looking forward to this show but I am continuing to heal from surgery.

"Thank you for all your love and positive energy over this past year. I am so grateful to have the most supportive fans in the world."