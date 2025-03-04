Michelle Trachtenberg is said to have been close to securing a deal for a screenplay she had been shopping around to studios for years before her death.

Director and producer Casey Tebo said the late actress had written one of the best scripts he had ever read – ‘Toy Monster’, based on the book of the same name – and they had been on the brink of landing studio backing in the weeks before she died, according to TMZ.

The outlet said the late 38-year-old actress’ screenplay tells the story of Jack Ryan, an engineer who left a job designing missiles for the Pentagon during the Cold War to become the chief engineer at Mattel, where he helped create the Barbie doll, Chatty Cathy and Hot Wheels.

Casey told TMZ Jack’s personal life was equally dramatic, adding: “Apparently, Ryan had a naughty side – living a life of excess as he was making some of the most significant toys of the century.”

Getting the project funded had been a long struggle for Michelle and the director.

Years ago, the ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ star had secured interest from a major studio, but plans fell apart when the studio head left for another company. However, Casey said they had made another breakthrough about a month ago when a “very successful finance studio” expressed interest in the project.

The production is now on hold following Michelle’s untimely death, but Casey is determined to see it completed in her honour.

He said: “She 100 per cent wanted to see the movie through.”

Casey, who directed Bruce Campbell in 2021’s ‘Black Friday’ and is currently working with Cross Creek Pictures, said the screenplay had impressed studios when it was first pitched.

He added: “Fans will be equally as pleased to learn how brilliant of a writer the ‘Gossip Girl’ alum was.”

He described as “tragic” the fact Michelle’s writing talent had been overlooked by industry executives, who he claimed had only seen her as the “witty schoolgirl from ‘Harriet the Spy’, the hot girl from ‘EuroTrip’ and the evil genius villain Georgina from ‘Gossip Girl’.”

The filmmaker added ‘Toy Monster’ would finally give her the recognition she deserved.

Michelle, who also starred in ‘Ice Princess’, was pronounced dead at the end of February after her mother found her unresponsive in her New York City apartment.

Her family has declined to conduct an autopsy, meaning her cause of death remains undetermined.

It’s been reported the actress had a liver transplant months before her death, though it is unclear if this played a role in her passing.