Michelle Williams had a 'horrible' time living with Ryan Gosling

The actress has revealed the pair shot the first part of the 2010 movie - which showed their characters very much in love - before taking a break and living together before they went back to set to film the second half which showed the relationship falling apart and Michelle has admitted they learnt how to "annoy each other".

During an appearance on the 'Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard' podcast, Michelle explained: "We took a break in filming. We shot the first part when they’re young and in love and everything’s going really well. And then we took a two-week break, and we lived together.

"[It was] office hours, baby, like, 9-to-5. Professional situation. We did these improvisations during the day, honestly, to figure out ways to annoy each other and to destroy this thing that we had made ... We learned how to annoy each other. It was horrible."

The pair even burned the characters' wedding photo, and were given improvisation tasks by their director Derek Cianfrance, who would come up with scenarios for them to act out.

Michelle explained: "We were having such a hard time letting go of the thing that we loved. Derek was like: ‘We gotta mess this up, and we need to burn it down.' And we did a ceremonial [burn of] our wedding photo ...

[Derek would say]' After you’ve had this frustrating day, now you’re going to go take your daughter to the amusement park and try and have a good time ... "

Michelle recalled telling Gosling: "You don’t have to hate me, because now I hate me", adding: "I’m annoying. We [were] calling forth all our worst qualities!"

She added the filming break was "fun" but she doesn't think movie could be made in the same way in the future.

Michelle said: "I don’t know if anybody could work like that again. You’ve got a crew that’s on hold. You’re paying people I mean, it’s such a small movie, so, so low budget and a small crew, but you’re taking a big down period in the middle of the thing."